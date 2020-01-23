Ghana government asked to resolve controversies over Axim fishing harbour project 

The Omanhene of Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, has called on the government to help address controversies over a land demarcated for the construction of Axim fishing harbour project.

According to him, a report issued by the Stool Lands Boundary Commission indicated that the Awuzu stool and lands, on which the fishing harbour was being constructed, belonged to the Nsein Traditional Area.

This, he said, was after court proceedings over ownership of the land were initiated by the Lower and Upper Axim Traditional Councils.

Awulae Agyefi II was speaking to the media at Nsein after a thanksgiving service to mark the 53rd anniversary of his enstoolment as the Paramount Chief of the Nsein Traditional Area.

The Omanhene who is the longest ruling Chief in Western Region was enstooled as the Paramount Chief of Nsein on 21 January 1967 when he was a teacher trainee at Abetifi Teacher Training College.

He indicated that, as a peaceful and law abiding citizen and a traditional leader, he was not ready to stop the fishing harbour project, nonetheless, he would under no circumstance allow the appropriation of the Nsein stoollands.

Accordingly, he has petitioned President Akufo-Addo through the Regional Minister to set up a committee to probe the matter.

He pledged to cooperate for the successful construction of the harbor, but that the rightful land owners should be identified so that the appropriate compensation and royalties paid to them.

In July last year, President Akuffo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the multi-billion Cedis fishing harbour at Axim to improve the fishing industry.

Meanwhile, Nsein Traditional Council and Lower and Upper Axim Traditional Council are claiming ownership of the land demarcated for the project.

On his reign, Awulae Agyefi II was full of appreciation for the support shown by his divisional chiefs and subjects during his 53 years rule and appealed to them to continue with the support and assistance.

Reverend Ernest Timothy Annor, Elder of Western Presbytery, who presided over the service, was also thankful to Awulae Agyefi II for the enhanced development his leadership has brought to the Traditional Area.

He urged Awulae Agyefi II to continue ruling with knowledge, understanding and wisdom as enjoined by the scriptures.

Source: GNA