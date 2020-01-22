GFA cuts Kotoko home ban

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reduced the five home match placed Asante Kotoko to three matches.

This was after had accepted guilt for the misconduct of its fans in a match-day three encounter against Berekum Chelsea.

The initial monetary fine of GH¢10,000.00 handed to Kotoko has been increased to GH¢20,000.00

This decision was taken after the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee received Kotoko’s reply to the charges sent to them by the Prosecutor few days ago.

A verdict released on a FA’s website reads, ”The GFA Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Asante Kotoko shall play three home matches behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Stadium and pay a fine of GH¢20,000 in relation to unsporting behavior by supporters of the Club during their Matchday 3 encounter against Berekum Chelsea.

“In deciding the case, the Disciplinary Committee considered the various breaches of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Premier League Regulations as stated in all four charges against the Club based on which the prosecutor proffered punishments.

“The Club’s plea for mitigation and their efforts to identify and punish anyone found culpable in the acts that occurred at the stadium on the said date was also considered by the Panel.”

The verdicts also says that, Asante Kotoko are to pay the fine within seven days and also handed a three week ultimatum to provide evidence that it has identified and punished all who were found culpable in the events of the day of which any future decision by the Disciplinary Committee will consider the Club’s inability to discipline their fans as stated in their reply to these charges.

The panel which was chaired by Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee Mr. Osei Kwadwo Esq. also considered the Club’s commitment to support efforts that would instill discipline in the league and their regret for the actions of their supporters which clearly breaches the GFA Premier League Regulations and Disciplinary Code.

Members of the Panel include Vice chairperson Ms Carla Olympio, David Okyere, Nurudeen Alhassan and Emmanuel Nikoi.

Source: GNA