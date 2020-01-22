Coronavirus outbreak: Ghana Health Ministry issues alert to public

The Ministry of Health has issued an alert message and guidance information to health facilities in the 16 regions following the confirmation of the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

It said enhanced surveillance at the points of entry, especially at the Kotoka International Airport has begun and enhanced screening procedures on all passengers from China, including; administration of health questionnaire.

It said the virus was linked to a local animal market, but was also found to spread from one person to another when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister, in Accra, said following the notification of member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the outbreak of the disease, Government had initiated measures to protect the public from it.

In addition, there was in-country capacity to diagnose through laboratory testing of the appropriate samples by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

It said health facilities have were also alerted to prepare and manage cases during an outbreak.

The Ministry, however, advised individuals to keep a distance of at least one step from persons showing signs of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The statement advised the public to ensure regular washing of hands with soap and water, and hand rubbing with alcohol if available.

It said if contact with a sick person or with potentially infected surfaces or objects occurs, those involved must not touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of fluids, eat well, reduce stress and have enough sleep

It entreated persons to seek treatment immediately if an infection was suspected.

It said the disease was characterised by fever, cough, and difficulties in breathing and so far four people were confirmed dead through the disease.

Three other countries including; Thailand, South Korea and Japan have also reported cases of the disease.

Source: GNA