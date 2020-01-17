NDC launches e-payment platform for resource mobilisation

The National Democratic congress (NDC) in its quest to recapture power has launched an Electronic payment platform to enable it to mobilise resources to support the party’s activities towards the 2020 general elections.

The platforms will provide an opportunity to every patriotic Ghanaian to contribute any amount towards the 2020 agenda of the party.

The E-payment platforms will require contributors to pay their contributions in three different modes such as mobile money platforms by dialing short codes *216# and *714*24# or download the party’s app, Ghana NDC, which are available on app stores or through its website ghanandc.com.

Contributors could also pick special donation cards which are available in Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze categorisations.

Launching the platforms in Accra on Thursday, former president and flagbearer of the party John Dramani Mahama, said over the years, many have expressed misgivings about the complexity that characterized political funding in the country and this was to allow for broader participation in the financing and activities of the party.

He said the electronic platforms would allow all Ghanaians, not only registered members of the party, to contribute no matter how small to the running of the party and its campaign in the 2020 elections.

“I believe that this new transparent and accountable initiative will go a long way to dispel these concerns by demonstrating clearly that we in the NDC believe in openness and transparency, and the way affairs of our party are handled and we are willing and ready to do better in our next government come 2021.”

He said the fund raising activity would strictly be in compliance with political party’s Act 507 as well as the Electoral Commission (EC) Act 655, which allow broad participation and financing of parties activities from patriotic Ghanaians both partisan and nonpartisan members.

He said detailed records of contribution and financial reports would be taken by National Executive committee regularly in order to ensure the highest standard of accountability and assured strict confidentiality and protection of anonymous contributors.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC, said operationalizing the collective ownership of funding has always been a challenge for the party.

He said dues from party members over the years had been woefully inadequate, adding that the development in technology has therefore provided the party with an opportunity to collect dues in a more scientific way, to promote accountability and maximize revenue.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of the NDC, said the party was well endowed with human resources, however, it requires logistical and financial support if the party was to recapture power come 2020.

He called on party sympathisers to contribute their quota no matter how small to complement the efforts of the leadership of the party.

Source: GNA