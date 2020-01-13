Ghana, Turkey sign MoU on diplomatic archives

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Turkish counterpart for cooperation in the field of information technologies and diplomatic archives.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers: Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey sealed the deal on behalf of Ghana, while Mr Mevlut Cavusoglu, signed on behalf of his country.

The signing ceremony took place, on Saturday, in Istanbul , Turkey, where Madam Ayorkor Botchwey is leading a high-powered Ghanaian delegation, comprising the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Madam Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant , Mr Edwin Provencal , Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) and other high level officials from both the public and the private sector.

The MoU was to enable both nations to provide a framework for enhanced cooperation in accordance with their mandate and authority, an official statement, issued in Accra, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

The Ministries, which are the implementing institutions shall operate within the respective laws and regulations, exchange information on achievements in the field of diplomatic archival activity, best practices and experiences on diplomatic archival documents.

They shall also provide assistance, exchange technical support and cooperate in other relevant areas for their mutual interest.

“Within the framework of their respective laws and regulations, both parties desire to exchange information on best practices and applications in the framework of strategies and projects of Information Technologies, share experiences on Information Technologies and cooperate on other relevant issues, which may be feasible and beneficial to both Parties, ” the statement said.

“In accordance with the provisions contained in the Memorandum of Understanding, the countries will develop concrete proposals on joint publications and archival exhibitions and other activities set to be held”.

Regarding Information Privacy, the statement said, any information (document, software and data) and hardware obtained in the context of the joint activities to be carried out under the MoU “shall not be shared with third parties without the written consent of the other Party”.

The MoU may be amended by mutual consent of the Parties through exchange of notes via diplomatic channels, the statement explained.

“Any amendment(s) made pursuant to the above-mentioned Article shall enter into force in accordance with Article VII of this Agreement

“Any disputes that may arise from interpretation or implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding is to be resolved through negotiations and consultations between the Parties through diplomatic channels.

“The Memorandum of Understanding is to enhance and strengthen the cooperation and will not constitute or be interpreted as an international agreement between the Parties and no provision contained herein shall be interpreted or implemented as creating rights or commitments for the parties hereto”.

Source: GNA