EC has discretionary powers to compile new voters register – Academic

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Dean of Studies and Research, Institute of Local Government Studies, says the Electoral Commission has the discretionary powers and mandate to compile a new voters’ register under Article 45(a) and 46 of the 1992 Constitution.

He said if anyone or group of persons had issues with the discretionary powers of the Electoral Commission (EC), it was prudent to go to court instead of demonstrating and applying indirect pressure on the Election Management Body.

Dr Oduro Osae told the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday that so far no strong legal arguments had been made against the new voters register.

The National Democratic Congress and five other political parties on Saturday organised a demonstration in Tamale to express their displeasure over EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register for the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“I think those in favour and against have always argued on the timing. I think going on demonstrations, which has the potential of raising the political temperature of the country, is not the way to go.”

Dr Oduro Osae said the Constitution, under Article 45(a) gave the EC the sole mandate to compile a voters register and its independence in that regard was guaranteed under Article 46 of the same Constitution.

He said all the debates and discussions should focus on the EC as a Commission and not the Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, because of the principle of collective responsibility.

Source: GNA