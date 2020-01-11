NPP inaugurates another Middle East branch

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a branch in Kuwait as part of its efforts to strengthen its international branches and ensure a resounding victory in the 2020 general elections.

The Middle East branch was the 54th external branch of the Party, a statement issued by the NPP in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday stated.

The statement said the branch was inaugurated by officials led by Mr Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso, NPP External Affairs Director, and Ghana’s Ambassador to Kuwait.

It said Mr Attafuah-Danso explained that the NPP-led administration was deeply committed to working closely with its external branches to drive developmental policies and help transform the country.

“The NPP government is keen to engage Ghanaians abroad in decision making through the diaspora branches. The party undertook a prior assessment of the branch to ascertain its qualification and concluded that it has met all the criteria to become an external branch hence, its inauguration as a branch,” the statement said.

It said Mr Isaac Osea, the Chairman of the Middle East branch, said the NPP has broken new frontiers to have a fully organised and functional branch in Middle East.

This feat, he said, did not come on a silver platter but through determination, dedication and passion exhibited by members.

“This branch started as a group of Ghanaian migrants in the gulf with an aim of helping to alleviate the problems other migrants were encountering in the Gulf States. This we did perfectly well that in no time, our fame had spread throughout the Ghanaian community in the gulf,” the statement said.

The statement said the group supported the Party in a number of ways such as mobilizing funds to sponsor some NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the Northern Region during the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and donating to the national headquarters to support its activities.

“We have been able to mobilise over 2000 active party members in the Gulf States comprising the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait with the other Middle East countries in line. As things stand now Israel is now set to be a part of the big family,” the statement stated.

“We strongly believe that Election 2020 is going to be a litmus test for government’s flagship programmes and we will not be spectators but patriots who are willing to go the extra mile to see victory 2020 become a reality” the statement added.

