ACP Agorzo’s bail application fixed for January 16

A Criminal High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a bail application filed on behalf of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo to January 16.

The adjournment was necessitated by the fact that Ms Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney representing the Republic, informed the Court that the State had been short served with the application.

Ms Craig said the 24-paged supplementary to the main affidavit had raised a lot of issues which the State would need some time to respond.

She also told the Court the state would have to respond appropriately in writing.

The Court also indicated it would need at least 24 hours to go through the processes before sitting on it.

The Court presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden therefore adjourned the application to January 16.

Mr Martin Kpebu, lawyer for ACP Agorzo in December, 2019 filed an application for bail with an original affidavit, he later filed a supplementary affidavit, and later two other supplementary affidavits.

In responding to the late service of the processes, Mr Kpebu said the Attorney General responded to the first affidavit on Friday, January 3, and also responded on Wednesday, January 8, after the Constitutional Day holiday.

ACP Agordzo has been charged with nine others over an alleged treason offence.

His other accomplices are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital; Kafui Dornyo, alias Ezor, a Blacksmith; Bright Alan Debrah Fosu, Freight Manager; and Geshun Akpah, civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Others are Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli; Warrant Officer II (WOII) Esther Saan; Corporal Seidu Abubakar; Lance Corporal Sylvester Akambire; and Lance Corporal Ali Solomon all serving military officer.

They have all been denied bail except WOII Saan who has been granted bail but had failed to meet the bail conditions.

A docket on the case has been sent to the Attorney-General for advice whilst the substantive hearing has been scheduled for January 23, 2020.

Source: GNA