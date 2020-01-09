Menzgold customers still in custody

About 100 customers of Menzgold who were arrested at the Trassaco Valley area earlier on Wednesday are still in Police custody.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

She said statements were being taken from each of the arrested protestors as at 1630 hours when she granted this interview on the arrests.

She said details would be communicated to the public after investigations into the matter.

The aggrieved customers from across the country gathered in Accra earlier in the morning with the intention to match to the residence of the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) to redeem their locked up investments with the company.

The customers were arrested by the Police and later sent to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command headquarters, where they are currently being held.

Source: GNA