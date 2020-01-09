Court adjourns treason case to January 23

The Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday adjourned the alleged treason case involving some military officers, a medical doctor, a senior Police Officer, among others to January 23.

This followed a request by the Prosecution to extend the remand warrant for the accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway that the docket had been sent to the Office of the Attorney General (AG) for study and advice.

Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, lawyer for seven out of the ten accused persons said the prosecution by saying it had sent the docket to the AG for advice for trial to commence presupposed that it had completed investigations over the charges levelled against the accused persons.

The Accused Persons are: Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive of the Citadel Hospital; Dornya Kafui, alias “Ezor,” a blacksmith; Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, a Freight Manager; and Gershun Akpa, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Others are Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, a serving military officer Corporal Seidu Abubakar and Lance Corporal Sylvester Akanbiri.

Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo are their accomplices.

They are facing charges, among which are conspiracy to commit crime, possessing of arms and explosives without lawful authority and treason.

Meanwhile counsel for seven of the accused Mr Adawudu, on January 6 filed a motion for an order of disclosure of evidence on the Prosecution.

ASP Asare in response told the Court that he received the application for the order on the morning of January 8, through the court’s clerk who indicated to him that he in turn got it on January 6, at 1600 hours.

He therefore prayed the Court to give the prosecution ample time to respond.

Mr Adawudu however told the Court that in criminal matters, there was nothing like short service but was quick to add that if prosecution intended to file an affidavit in opposition, it must do so in time.

ASP Asare had earlier told the court that Dr Mac-Palm was a medical practitioner, Kafui, a blacksmith, Debra, a freight manager and the rest were officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said they were all members of the Take Action Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, incorporated by Mac-Palm in 2018.

Prosecution said the group planned to demonstrate against the government as well as overtake it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, a resident of Alavanyo to manufacture arms for that purpose, which he did.

He said later the other accused persons were also contacted including; Akpa, a weapon mechanic with GAF, who agreed and supplied two AK47 for GH¢2,000.00 but could not give more and returned the money after pressure mounted by Mac-Palm.

The Prosecution said they also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital area and Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

Colonel Gameli, ASP Asare said, promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event.

He said Kafui brought the 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunitions and Mac-Palm accommodated him, adding that all this took place from June 2018 to September 2019.

The prosecution said Mac-Palm also provided a quantity of substance which when inhaled, would sedate one for about an hour.

He said ACP Agordzo was also contacted whilst on peacekeeping mission abroad and he supported in various ways such as offering advice and donated money.

The prosecution said Police upon a tip-off, arrested Mac-Palm on September 19, 2019 and the rest subsequently.

Source: GNA