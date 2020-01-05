Ghana Police Service effects changes in Command

The Ghana Police Service has said on 15 January 2020, the following changes in the Police Command would take effect.

The statement signed by Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General of Administration of the Ghana Police Service, is now the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Director General.

Commissioner of Police Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been re-assigned to be Head of Welfare while DCOP David Senanu Eklu, Director General of the Public Affairs Unit will now be in charge of the Police Hospital.

The new postings also include: COP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, D-G/Welfare to D-G/Admin; COP Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, D-G/MTTD to D-G/Special Duties; COP Mrs. Beatrice Zakpa Vib-Sanziri, D-G/PPSB to D-G/MTTD; COP Mr. Alex Amponsah-Asiamah, D-G/Services to D-G/ICT; COP Mr. Alphonse Adu Amankwaah Regional Commander/ER to D-G/PSO; COP Mr. George Alex Mensah, D-G/Operations to D-G/Services; and COP Mr. Francis Ebenezer Doku, D-G/Special Duties to i/c Service Workshops.

Others are: DCOP Mr. Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, Regional Commander/WR to D-G/PPSB, HQ; DCOP Ms. Elizabeth Appolonia Dassah, HQ, to Director/FEMPOL Secretariat/HQ; DCOP Mr. Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, Regional Commander/AHR to D-G/Operations; DCOP Mr. Paul Kwame Ayittey, 2ic UER to Regional Commander/Oti Region; DCOP Mr. Albert Nang-Baa Denkaabe, Reg. C’der/NER to Armourer-Gen/HQ; DCOP Mr. Osei Asibey Ahenkan, Oti Region to Director/Logistics/HQ; DCOP/Mr. Moses Asabagna Atibillah, MIU/R&P to 2i/c NR; and DCOP Mr. Felix Fosu-Agyemang, 2i/c NR to Regional Commander/WR.

The rest are: DCOP Mr. Ernest Owusu, 2i/c TR to Regional Commander/AHR; DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye-Yiadom, 2i/c ER to Regional Commander/ER; DCOP Mr. Anderson Fosu-Ackah, Central MTTD to 2i/c TR; DCOP Mr. Charles Domanban, 2ic/NER to Regional Commander/NER; DCOP Mr. Victor Adusah-Poku, Administrator, Police Hospital to 2i/c WR; and ACP/Mr. Andrews Boadu-Ekumah, Nkawkaw Div. to 2i/c AHR.

Source: GNA