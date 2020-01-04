Businessman arrested over money laundering

A businessman, who was arrested after concealing $130,220 in his luggage while travelling from Ghana to China, has appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra.

Stephen Owusu, charged with an attempt to commit crime to wit exportation of currency without license from the Bank of Ghana and money laundering, had his plea reserved.

Prosecuting, Annette Barnes told the court that accused was arrested on December 31, last year and the Police was carrying out further investigations into the matter.

According to Ms. Barnes, they came to the court to have accused person remanded into lawful custody.

She said there could be more charges preferred against the accused upon further investigations by other security agencies.

Mr Kwesi Beyin, who represented Owusu, prayed the court to admit his client to bail while the security agents continue with their investigations.

Mr Beyin told the court that accused person has landed properties and would not abscond from the jurisdiction when granted bail.

The court presided over by Justice Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye remanded Owusu, who deals in jewelry and wrist watches in Kumasi.

He will make his next appearance in court on January 10.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainants were operatives of the Narcotics Control Board stationed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

That on December 31, last year, at about 2005 hours, Owusu was accosted at KIA while going through departure formalities to board Kenya Airways en-route Accra-Kenya-Guangzhou-China on suspicion of trafficking narcotic drugs.

Prosecution said a thorough search in Owusu’s brown leather hand bag revealed $130,220 concealed beneath his luggage.

According to prosecution, Owusu had packed his belongings on top to avoid detection.

The prosecution said in Owusu’s investigative cautioned statement, he claimed ownership and admitted that he intentionally concealed the money to avoid detection.

The prosecution said they also found some assorted watches and jewelries, which Owusu claimed he was returning to China because they were fake.

Source: GNA