Your role in Africa’s development is critical – President tells Year of Return guests

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday stated that Africans and persons of African descent in the Diaspora have the unique responsibility to promote the continent’s growth and development to bring dignity to the black race.

History, the President said, was replete with the positive impact of Diasporan communities on the growth and development of countries, as they worked constructively with governments and the private sector through increased trade and investments, innovation, and the transfer of knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Essence of Global Black Economic Forum in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said “it should be obvious to all black people in the world by now that their dignity and standing are intricately bound up with the dignity and standing of Africa”

He cited the critical role of Chinese Diasporans to the Asian giant’s impressive economic transformation, and the developments in other countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, Israel and India who have issued Diaspora bonds to fund projects in their respective countries, saying, “let us emulate them”, urging the African Diasporans to support the transformational growth of the continent and help make it the place for investment, progress and prosperity.

With Africa’s huge potential, and with the continent possessing all the resources needed to run modern economies, the President noted it was the background for the need to enhance Africa’s capacity to be self-reliant.

“We have all the ingredients to make Africa the happy and prosperous continent it should be… we need us to join hands to deliver progress and prosperity to the continent”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo was certain that the realisation of the dream of an Africa of confident, educated, skilled people, and a continent beyond aid was within grasp, adding, “the peoples of Africa are determined to use our resources to bring prosperity to our people.”

“The vision is about a black world on both sides of the Atlantic which leverages hard work, enterprise, creativity and innovation to engage in mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation that will guarantee the prosperity of black people the world over.

“We will achieve the dignity and respect we deserve and we will do so on our own terms. Today, no one snares at the Chinese, tomorrow nobody will snare at Africans and black people,” he declared.

The Essence Global Black Economic Forum, held on the theme “Globalizing Community Commerce”, coming on the heels of the “Year of Return Ghana 2019, is aimed at providing the platform for entrepreneurs, business executives, cultural influencers, entertainers, community leaders and government officials to explore meaningful ways in which the Diaspora can contribute to the development and economic transformation of African communities on the continent and across the African Diaspora.

