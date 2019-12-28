High Court denies bail to seven persons in treason case

The Accra High Court Criminal Division has refused a bail application made by seven out of the ten persons, who have been charged for an alleged treason.

The accused persons are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive of the Citadel Hospital, Dornya Kafui, alias “Ezor,” a blacksmith, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, a freight manager, and Gershun Akpa, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Others are Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Corporal Seidu Abubakar and Sylvester Akanbiri.

They are facing charges, including conspiracy to commit crime, possessing of arms and explosives without lawful excuse and treason.

The accused persons’ Counsel is Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu.

Their accomplices are Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.

The Court, presided over by Justice Georgina Mensa-Datsa in its ruling said the application for bail would be repeated if no progress was made by the prosecution by the end of January 2020, they should be able to tell through disclosures.

ACP Agordzo had also applied for bail but it was adjourned to January 10 for hearing.

Earlier on, WO2 Saan was granted bail, but she has been unable to meet the bail conditions.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare giving the facts said, Mac-Palm was a medical practitioner, Kafui, a blacksmith, Debra, a freight manager and the rest were officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said they were all members of the Take Action Ghana-a Non-Governmental Organisation, incorporated by Mac-Palm in 2018.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare said the group planned to demonstrate against the government as well as overtake it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, a resident of Alavanyo to manufacture arms for that purpose, which he produced.

Later, the others were also contacted including; Akpa, a weapon mechanic with GAF, who agreed and supplied two AK47 for GH¢2,000.00 but could not give more and returned the money after pressure mounted by Mac-Palm.

The Prosecution said they also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 and Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

Colonel Gameli, ASP Asare said, promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event.

He said when Kafui brought the 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunition, Mac-Palm accommodated him, adding that all took place from June 2018 and September 2019.

Mac-Palm was said to have also provided a quantity of substance which when inhaled, would make one sleep for an hour.

He said ACP Agordzo was also contacted whilst at peacekeeping and he supported in various ways such as offering advice and donating money.

Police upon a tip-off, arrested Mac-Palm on September 19 and the rest subsequently, saying police were still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the substantive case has been adjourned to January 8, 2020 by the Kaneshie District Court.

Source: GNA