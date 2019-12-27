KKMA cuts property rate by 50%

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has reduced its property rate by 50 per cent.

The move was triggered by the frequent appeals by residents to have the authorities reduce the cost of the property rate.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Noble Atsu Ahadzie , KKMA Budget Analyst, noted that most residents were lamenting over the cost of the property rate adding that it was just fair to address such concerns.

He revealed that the reduction took place last year and that those who paid their rates this year enjoyed the 50 per cent reduction.

Mr. Ahadzie explained that some residents were previously not paying their rate due to the inability of the Municipal assembly to locate them.

“‘Now with our new technology no one can escape, we would locate you,” he added.

The budget analyst further mentioned that the Municipal Assembly was ready to explain issues on the rates and other relevant matters to the residents.

He called on the residents to continually pay their rates to the Assembly so the Assembly can bring development to the local communities.

Meanwhile, some residents of Saki, Bediako, Golf City, Calypso ,Community 25 and other communities within the Municipality had raised concerns over some notice of summons by the Municipal Assembly to have their properties sold to defray their debt if they failed to pay their property rate within some specified period of time.

Source: GNA