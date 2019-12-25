Vodafone Ghana affirms commitment to bolster 4G infrastructure in 2020

Telecom giants, Vodafone Ghana has expressed its commitment to building a robust network to satisfy the needs of Vodafone internet subscribers.

By this commitment, Vodafone would invest in more cell sites in different parts of the country to propel its 4G spectrum that was launched earlier this year.

Mr Gayheart Mensah, Head of Corporate Communications said this at a soiree organised for media personnel and bloggers in Accra.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, he said the company was planning to add 100 more cell sites to their current infrastructure in the upcoming year.

Mr Mensah, said, the earlier challenges the network faced after the launch of the 4G technology, was worked on.

The soiree also offered the External Communications Department of Vodafone Ghana to share an insight of their activities and corporate social responsibilities throughout the year.

Mr Mensah explained that the company, through its Vodafone Foundation, made over 100 charitable donations to patients that were unable to pay their bills at different hospitals across the country, it said.

Vodafone Ghana also supported over 2000 women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education nationwide to help bridge the gap between males and females.

Speaking on the affordability, Mr. Mensah said Vodafone had the cheapest internet bundle prices among all the telecoms in the country, the statement said.

Source: GNA