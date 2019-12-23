President Akufo-Addo says he will retaining power in 2020 elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is upbeat that Ghanaians would reward the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with another resounding victory in the 2020 elections due to the significant economic and social milestones chalked by the government.

He said the strong performance of government, coupled with the prudent management of economy over the past three years had placed the NPP in the position to win in the 2020 polls.

Addressing the 2019 National Delegates Conference at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra, the President told the delegates that Ghanaians had realised that the only party capable of supervising the transformation the economy was the NPP.

Thus, the rank and file of the party, he said, ought to stay united, work hard and take the message of hope and development to every Ghanaian in the country.

Even though victory beckoned, the President urged party members to stay united and eschew tendencies that would divide their ranks going into next April’s election of party parliamentary candidates.

He said, there was the utmost need that contest was held in a peaceful, sensible and serene manner because “the whole country will be looking at us”

The President said the April party Parliament contest would produce winners and losers, but that should not divide the front of the party.

“It is the victory of the party that matters not that of the individual… The party is bigger than any individual.

“Let us stand together…we are not each other’s opponents or enemies”, he urged.

The President reminded the delegates of the NPP’s onerous responsibility of putting and keeping Ghana on the path of growth and progress, urging them to enhance the party’s communication, and strengthen the Organisation from the grassroots to the national level.

“Our opponents don’t have any record to come and defend, Ghanaians have already rejected them. Let us stay together and work hard.I am confident that by December 2020, the EC would declare the NPP victorious,” he said.

More than 6,500 delegates party attended the conference, aimed at taking stock of the party’s past performance, and deliberate on matters that would strengthen it and position it to retain power in the 2020 General Election.

The conference was held on the theme “We have Performed Better: 4 More to Do”

The President is slated to address a rally at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Centre.

Source: GNA