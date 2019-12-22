Isaac Osei resigns as TOR MD          

Mr Isaac Osei, Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery has announced his resignation from the country’s only Refinery effective January 1, 2020.

Mr Osei announcing this at the company’s Carol’s service indicated that he presented his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Board of TOR.

He indicated that “those of us who are political appointees our job is of a transient nature, today you may be managing director, tomorrow you may be sweeping somewhere”.

He wished the company and staff well, saying wherever he find himself, he will continue to speak for TOR.

Under his three years tenure, one of TOR’s furnace which exploded in 2017 was replaced and ready to operate its 45000 barrels per stream day capacity.

The GNA learnt that he ensured that the company completed payment for a 120 tonne per hour boiler which would help in power generation activities for TOR.

Mr. Osei is said to have ensured that rack 3 which got burnt at TOR’s loading gantry was restored.

Source: GNA