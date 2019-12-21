Over 35,000 Ghanaians in Libya to cross sea to Europe

More than 35,550 Ghanaians are in war ravaged Libya waiting to cross the sea to Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

They are part of a 636,426 strong migrant population desperate to embark on the dangerous journey in an attempt to enter Europe for greener pastures.

A press statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) to commemorate the International Day for Migrants, quoted the IOM as saying that almost 3,400 migrants and refugees died in 2018 globally.

It said the CRS under its Action for the Protection and Integration of Migrants in Africa (APIMA) project “is working to ensure safe migration for a dignified life in West Africa”.

“And will continue to target the youth including both returned migrants and potential migrants by promoting economic opportunities through providing Life and Employable Skills Trainings, increasing awareness on safe practices, engaging frontline government agencies in recognizing abuse and exploitation.

And in collaboration with church partners, adopt a holistic, cross-border protection-based approach targeting youth and community members with an intentional messaging in an effort to shift the perceptions around Migration in Nkoranza and Techiman Municipals before departure and upon return,” the statement says.

CRS/CARITAS seeks to also encourage the government and community leaders to lead in providing avenues for the reintegration of returned migrants.

“On this day we also wish to take a minute to mourn all migrants who lost their lives trying to seek refuge,” it added.

Source: GNA