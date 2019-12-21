Ghana understudies Canada, Ireland to strengthen public pay policy   

Mr Ignatius Baffour-Auwah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations has described Ghana’s formal sector pay policy as one of the best in Africa aimed at bridging disparities in the salary structure.

He said Kenya sent a delegation into the country to under-study the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS),and assured government’s determination to strengthen the public pay policy to enhance conditions of service of formal sector employees.

Mr Baffour-Awuah, also the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West constituency, said the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry and the Ministry of Finance constituted a team and commissioned it to under-study the public pay policy of Canada and Ireland.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, he said the seven-member Committee presented its report to him, and his Ministry was yet to arrange a meeting with the MoF to study the findings.

In response to a question on the possibility of reviewing the SSSS, the Employment and Labour Relation’s Minister said key recommendations contained in the Committee’s report would determine the necessity of it or not.

Mr Baffour-Awuah emphasised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government was passionate over issues of labour and agitations, and assured the government was determined to resolve all impasse in the labour front.

He implored formal sector employees to be patient with the government, and have trust in President Akufo-Addo, as his administration re-strategized and worked out modalities to improve on their conditions of service and turn the fortunes of the nation around.

