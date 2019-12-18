Government admits huge indebtedness to NEDCO since 2013

Dr. Hafz Bin-Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has admitted that the government is highly indebted to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) and gave the assurance that all outstanding electricity bills would be settled.

Dr Bin-Salih said this when the newly appointed Managing Director of NEDCO, Mr Osman Ayuba and other staff of NEDCO paid a courtesy call on him to discuss issues regarding NEDCO operations in the Upper West Region.

Dr Bin-Salih said government was aware of the huge debt owed NEDCO since 2013 and that there were plans to pay it off to enable the company operate smoothly in the region.

He said NEDCO was supportive since his assumption of office as the Regional Minister and promised to continue building a healthy working relationship with the company to provide efficient power supply to the region.

The Minister indicated that plans were far advanced for government to establish a solar panel plant at Kaleo in the Nadowli Kaleo District and Lawra in the Lawra Municipality early next year to complement the power supply to the region.

He appealed to NEDCO to negotiate a payment plan with all government agencies that were indebted to the company and that the company should also extend electricity to the newly commissioned Upper West Regional Hospital.

“I humbly appeal to you to negotiate a payment plan with all organisations that are indebted to the company and I will also be glad if NEDCO can extend electricity to the newly commissioned Upper West Regional Hospital” he said.

Mr Osman said NEDCO doors were opened for the general public especially the Regional Coordinating Council for dialogue in order for the company to provide efficient services to the people of the upper west region.

He assured the Regional Minister that the company had plans to extend electricity to the new regional hospital and that the company would open its doors for all organisations both government and private for dialogue and negotiations on a payment schedule.

Source: GNA