Ghana government says its committed to achieve universal health coverage

Government has reiterated its resolve to continue employing health professionals from both private and public health institutions to improve staff strength and ensure equitable distribution of health professionals countrywide.

The government is also on track to complete ongoing health infrastructure across the country and initiate new projects and modernise and equip selected existing facilities to improve health care delivery.

The objective is to facilitate inclusive health service delivery towards the attainment of universal health coverage

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, stated this at the inauguration of a new health facility constructed by the Methodist Church for the people of Apagya, in the Afigya-Kwabre South District.

The 30-bed facility was constructed at the cost of GH¢1,450,000.00 from the church’s own resources with support from its development partners.

It has two consulting rooms, lying-in ward, labour ward, two medical wards, recovery ward, Theatre, Pharmacy, laboratory, offices for doctors, anaesthetists, and nurses, and a waiting area.

Other facilities include; public health unit, fully equipped ultrasound unit and an incinerator.

Dr. Nsiah Asare said Government believed there was the need to double efforts towards achieving universal health coverage, universal education and eradication of poverty, which he deemed as key for the stability of any political economy.

Achieving universal health coverage remained one of the top priorities of the health sector and that was why, the Government was providing adequate and appropriate health care infrastructure and skilled workforce in all aspects of healthcare delivery and in all geographical areas.

He commended the Methodist church for its continuous support towards healthcare delivery, especially in rural and deprived communities.

He was worried about the attitude of some health professionals, which had resulted in the unfortunate deaths at health facilities and appealed to workers at the facility to guard against unethical conducts and behaviours that tended to drive away clients from patronising health services.

Mr Joseph Atta Amankwaa, the Chief Executive Officer of Methodist Hospitals, said the facility secured permit from the Environmental protection Agency, Fire Service and the District Assembly for its operations.

He added that, it was at the tail end of securing accreditation from the Health Facility Regulatory Agency to upgrade the facility to a hospital status.

He said the next phase of development of the facility would be the construction of a two-storey complex to be used for medical, surgical and paediatric wards.

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, said the church believed in holistic ministry that was why it continued to initiate and provide many social services to improve lives.

He said the church would continue to deepen its partnership with the state to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people especially those in rural and deprived communities.

