EC working towards the compilation of new voters roll

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is working towards compiling a new voters register that will have enhanced features including; facial recognition for election 2020.

The current register uses fingerprint and there are many instances, where people’s finger prints are unable to be verified by the machine and officers forced to resort to manual authentication.

Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Commission in-charge of Operations at the EC who said this at a media briefing on Monday explained that although the existing biometric register procured in 2012 was credible; it had other challenges, which the commission would not want to compromise in the next general election.

The meeting was used to inform the media about preparations made towards Tuesday District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections.

He said there were many complains that some people could not register so all these and more informed the Commission’s decision to have a new register that would be more credible, reliable and acceptable to all.

Dr Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy Commissioner in charge of Cooperate Service at the EC explained, that the system was outdated and needed to make way for new and enhanced one to facilitate a smooth process.

Source: GNA