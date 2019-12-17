Court wants to know who is lawyer of accused in Kasoa cop killing case

The Kaneshie District Court on Monday demanded to know the actual lawyer of Eric Kojo Duah, the man who allegedly shot and killed two officers on the Kasoa-Budumburam Aprah road in August this year.

The court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botchwey wanted Duah aka Sakora to clear the doubt surrounding who really was representing him in court.

The court noted that Mr George Eshun who first represented him in court was not pleased at the last sitting when he turned up to defend his client, and was informed that the matter has been adjourned and that one Mr Kwame Owusu represented the accused and held brief for Mr Augustine Obuor.

“Mr Duah so who is your lawyer”? The Magistrate asked

Duah said: “I have not engaged Mr Eshun as my lawyer. Mr Eshun was my late mother’s lawyer. He is aware that I have engaged the services of Mr Augustines Obuor. I have not seen him since the last sitting to convey the message to him.”

Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu for the Prosecution, who held the brief of Assistant Sylvester Asare said his instructions were that the Bill of Indictment (BI) was almost ready.

The court then adjourned the matter to December 30.

Duah is solely being held on two counts of murder and his plea has been preserved awaiting the BI from the Attorney General’s office.

He is alleged to have taken turns to shoot and kill General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi.

The officers were on a task force duty and had ordered Duah driving an unregistered vehicle to stop but failed to heed.

The officers with a Ghana Police Service vehicle chased Duah who allegedly pulled a pistol from his vehicle and shot them in turns.

The court has since remanded Duah into Police custody following the referral of the matter to the AG for advice.

Source: GNA