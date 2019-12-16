African Union holds annual retreat in Accra

The African Union Commission (AUC), has held its annual meeting with organs of AU to strengthen the capacity needs of its human resource, harmonise its policies and position the Commission to deliver on Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 is the continental policy framework that guides the sustainable development of the continent.

The two-day retreat December 13 -14 also reviewed recommendations from previous meetings which include the implementation of the AU Staff Regulations and Rules and the financial rules and regulations.

Mr Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, said the retreat offered the Commission and the African Union (AU) organs the opportunity to examine working methods, strategise and recommend ways and policies to serve the continent.

He said the Commission has finalised decisions to establish its secretariat in Ghana and this would help facilitate its work with the rest of the continent and achieve Agenda 2063.

Mr Quartey said in the area of technology, the Commission in implementing Agenda 2063 aspires that the necessary infrastructure would be put in place to support the continent’s accelerated integration and growth, technological transformation, trade and development.

He said these targeted developments would include high speed railway networks, roads, shipping lines, sea and air transport, as well as well-developed Information Communication Technology and the digital economy.

Madam Dorica Kgwadi, Head of Finance and Administration, AU Advisory Board on Corruption, said the retreat would aid the stakeholders to have a clear road map to achieve gender related targets as contained in the policy framework of Agenda 2063.

She said all efforts was geared to make Africa’s development people-driven, dependent on the potential of the African people especially women, youth and caring for children.

She said by 2063 the African woman would be fully empowered in all spheres, with equal social, political and economic rights; gender-based violence and discrimination against women and girls would be eliminated and the latter would fully enjoy all their human rights.

Others subjects to be reviewed are policy coordination between AUC and the organs to improve corporation governance practices, improve operational efficiencies, promote accountability, and implementation of Audit Recommendations.

The African Union Organs include the Peace and Security Council, Pan African Parliament, South Africa, Economic, Social and Cultural Council, African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Right (Banjul, Gambia,), African Court on Human and Peoples’ Right (Arusha, Tanzania), Africa Union Commission on International Law, African Union Advisory Board on Corruption, African Committee of Experts on the rights and Welfare of the Child.

Other organs under the watch of the Deputy Chairperson included Directorate of Administration and Human Resource Management (AHRM), Directorate of Programming, Budget, Finance and Accounting (PBFA), Directorate of conference Management and Publications (DCMP) and the Medical and Health Services Directorate.

Source: GNA