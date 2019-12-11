More children access School Feeding Programme in Nzema East

A total of 8,841 school children in the Nzema-East municipality, are currently benefiting from the School Feeding Programme.

This intervention has increased school enrollment and brought a lot of relief to school children and parents alike.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Mr. Frank Okpenyen said this at a Meet the Press series organised by the Assembly to showcase its performance in the implementation of the Government programmes and policies since January 7, 2017.

He said transparency and accountability were among the key tenets in every democratic dispensation and accounting to the people through active participation of locals contributes to achieving the objectives of good governance.

The MCE recognized the pivotal role played by the media as it was the only avenue through which good governance can reach the citizenry.

Mr. Okpenyen said that the number of school children in the Municipality benefiting from the programme has increased from the previous 4,451 in sixteen schools to 8,841 in seventeen schools in the last three years

He said the sixteen schools which were benefiting from the programme before he took over as the Municipal Chief Executive, were the achievement of the Kufour-led administration.

Mr. Frank Okpenyen also disclosed that the caterers for the Programme, have increased to sixty-six from the previous thirty.

The MCE advised the caterers to prepare nutritious meals for the children since a healthy meal ensured sound mind for academic performance.

He said one could not deny the fact that the school feeding programme had really brought great relief to parents.

He said government would extend the programme to cover more basic schools especially those in rural areas to further increase enrollment in the Municipality next year.

Mr.Okpenyen urged parents to embrace the School Feeding Programme and commended former President John Agyekum Kufour for the laudable initiative.

The MCE also hailed the Akufo-Addo-led government for introducing the Free Senior High School flagship programme which he noted had reduced the financial burden on parents.

Mr. Okpenyen urged the people to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for the area, Madam Catherine Afeku to develop the area, adding that, they should remember them in the 2020 general elections by retaining them.

Source: GNA