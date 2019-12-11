GIMPA signs MoU with International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law Faculty have signed a memorandum of understanding to allow the two institutions collaborate on modalities of cooperation that would bring to bear on the African Continent and the work of the ICC.

The agreement was signed by representatives of the two institutions on December 9, this year in the Hague, Netherlands during the Assembly of State Parties of the ICC conference which took place from December 2-7, this year.

Peter Lewis, Registrar of the ICC, signed on behalf of the Court while Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi, signed on behalf of the African Centre of International Criminal Justice (ACICL) which is housed in the Law Faculty of GIMPA.

The relationship that has been instituted between the ICC and ACICJ would see the development of resources, programmes and courses on international criminal law, participation in the ICC internship programme by ACICJ students.

Also the relationship would facilitate the participation in the ICC visiting professionals programme by ACICJ students and faculty, exchange of publications and information materials, exchange speakers and collaborative initiatives such as lecturers, seminars, events, research and studies.

The agreement is for five-year period and it is subject to renewal by the two entities after the initial period elapses.

Source: GNA