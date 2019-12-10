EC announces cancellation of referendum

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the cancellation of the referendum to amend article 55, clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution.

Mrs. Jean Mensah, the Chairperson, in a signed statement said this followed the notification from the Speaker of Parliament on the withdrawal of the two bills that sought to amend articles 55 (3) and 243 (1) by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, on the authority of the President.

It said by “leave of the House”, the EC wished to announce for the information of everybody that the referendum was now off the table.

The statement, however, said holding of the District Assembly and the Unit Committee elections on Tuesday, December 17, remained unchanged.

“All eligible voters are urged to go to their respective polling stations from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p. m. to cast their votes”, it added.

Source: GNA