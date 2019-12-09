Akufo-Addo pledges support for Catholic Church

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday reiterated government’s readiness to partner the Catholic Church to advance the cause of humanity.

He, therefore, asked the Christian Community to pray for Ghana, the Presidency, and Ministers of state, among others, for strength and wisdom to serve the people.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he joined the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, at a special Thanksgiving Service, as part of activities to climax its Golden Jubilee celebrations at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral.

He asked that Christians prayed for peace, unity, progress and prosperity of the nation.

The year-long celebration, on the theme: “Arise Catholic Faithful, Let Us Build Together,” brought together Catholic faithful, priests and bishops from the various outstations, deaneries and parishes of the Sekondi-Takoradi Catholic Diocese.

There were more than 100 priests from Ghana, Nigeria and La Cote d’lvoire, as well as reverend sisters and brothers who participated in the memorable high mass.

The Cathedral was full to capacity with extra seating arranged outside with giant screen for their full participation in the mass.

Almost all the parishioners were clad in the beautiful jubilee cloth.

President Akufo-Addo lauded the Church for its immense contribution to society, especially in the health sector, adding that many hospitals, clinics and health centres dotted across the country were built by the Catholic Church.

He reminded Ghanaians, especially Christendom, to help build a nation founded on the values of equity, humility and prosperity through hardwork, enterprise, creativity and innovation with the zeal to fighting corruption for national transformation.

The President was categorical of his commitment to living up to expectation through Christ who strengthens him and his government with human-centered policies.

These include Free Senior High School, which had given access to about 1.2 million school children, Planting for Food and Jobs, the 1D1F, and One Village One Dam, to lead the country to progress and prosperity.

President Akufo-Addo said the Government would build a self-reliant Ghana for self-sufficiency and self-actualisation through the Ghana Beyond Aid.

President Akufo-Addo donated a cash amount of GH¢20,000.00 as his personal contribution to the Jubilee Year celebrations.

In a sermon, the Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, called for attitudinal change, change of mindset and doing things right to experience greater salvation from God.

He said repentance was the only way to building the country and admonished Christians to lead the crusade since it was the only route to God’s Kingdom.

Most Rev. Kwofie, who is also the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, urged the public to eschew bad attitudes like intimidation, extortion, and cheating and be content with what they have.

He said the entire nation needed total conversion, repentance and change to spearhead national development.

Most Rev. Kwofie said though the President declared war on ‘galamsey’ people were still involved in it, adding that it was unfortunate.

He said if Ghanaians did not change their attitude towards sanitation, illegal mining and make corruption unattractive, the nation’s development would be retarded.

The Church donated a Crucifix to the President, while Archbishop Kwofie prayed for him and his government.

Source: GNA