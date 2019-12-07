US Army signs $109m contract with FLIR for production of heavy robots

The US Army has signed a contract of up to $109 million with FLIR Systems, an industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, FLIR says its Kobra™ robot has been chosen for the United States Army’s Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) programme.

“The five-year production contract to build upwards of 350 unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is worth up to $109 million,” the release said.

According to the release, the CRS-H programme will give the Army a ‘programme of record’ to build and sustain a fleet of large UGVs for years to come. The CRS-H platform calls for a robot weighing up to 700 pounds. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units will use the system to perform a range of missions, such as disarming vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), unexploded ordnance, or related heavy-duty tasks. A variety of sensors and payloads also can be added to the UGV to support other missions, it added.

FLIR says its Kobra delivers unmatched strength, power, and payload support in an easy-to-operate robot package.

“Kobra has a lift capacity of 330 lbs. (150 kg.) and can stretch up to eleven-and-a-half feet to access hard-to-reach places. Ready for indoor and outdoor use, Kobra maintains mobility on tough terrain and can overcome obstacles such as jersey barriers,” it says.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi