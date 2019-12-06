We need men and women of good moral characters – Anna Bossman

Madam Anna Bossman, Ghana’s Ambassador to France, has said the nation needs men and women of strong moral characters to build institutions needed in the fight against corruption.

She said it is important to have strong systems and institutions, however, if these institutions are run by persons of less moral value and integrity, they are bound to fail.

Madam Bossman said people with strong characters are needed to drive the economy, this means persons whose intentions are devoid of personal interests and gains, but with a public service spirit.

She said this in her keynote address at the Launch of Anti-Corruption and Transparency (ACT) Week in Accra.

This year’s celebration is being held under the theme: “NACAP:Mobilizing National Efforts and Resources to Combat Corruption, Five Years on”.

Madam Bossman urged the implementers of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) not to relent on their efforts to prevent and sustain the fight against corruption.

She said there are areas where laws could not reach and that persons of good characters could lead the fight in all areas.

Madam Bossman said laws provided guidelines and its implementation is dependant on trusted people who held public offices.

She commended the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and NACAP for their role in sensitising and educating the public on the rule of law and anti-corruption.

She said in the next five years they should look forward to enforce the implementation of guidelines and show result for work done in the fight against corruption.

Madam Bossman said “Ghana Beyond Aid ” is possible if the fight against corruption is intensified.

Madam Diana Acconcia, European Union (EU)Ambassador to Ghana, said the EU is interested in the fight against corruption in the country because corruption stifled the growth of the nation and that the EU is equally in support with the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

She said corruption is common to many nations and its eradication needed joint efforts, hence the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Mr Joseph Whittal, Commissioner CHRAJ, said the ACT week would focus on how to implement guidelines of NACAP and reinforce commitment by implementing partners for the years ahead.

He said the ACT week sought to reinforce the need to make corruption a high risk and a low gain venture in Ghana while educating the public on the dangers of corrupt practices.

Mr Whittal said activities of the celebration included an international forum on Assets Recovery, Money Laundering and Mutual Legal Assistance, Forum on Integrity for youth, NACAP High Level Conference to commemorate the international Anti-Corruption Day and the GII Integrity Awards.

Mr Richard Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, CHRAJ, launched five video clips ready to be aired through main stream broadcasting and social media to educate the public on the dangers associated to corrupt practices and the fact that the effects of corruption moved in a chain.

Source: GNA