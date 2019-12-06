Businessman in court for issuing dud cheque as part payment for over GH¢106,000 hotel bill

A businessman whose hotel bill accrued to the tune of GH¢106,141.00 following his stay at the hotel for eight months has appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra for issuing a dud cheque.

Solomon Paapa Annan aged 33 was said to have paid only GH¢2,500 as part payment.

In his bid to defray his hotel bill, he allegedly issued a dud cheque.

Annan has however denied the charges.

The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Annan to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with one surety who is to be a public servant.

He is to reappear on January 6, next year.

Prosecuting Inspector Benson Benneh told the court that the complainant in this case is a hotelier at Maxlot Hotel at Nima Accra.

He said on December 28, last year, Annan arrived in Accra from Agona Swedru to meet his business partner and decided to lodge at the Hotel.

Prosecution said Annan lodged at the hotel for eight months and his bill accrued to GH¢106,141 where he made a part payment of GH¢2,500.

Inspector Benneh said when the complainant demanded for the balance Annan issued a cheque of GH¢65,000 to be cashed at a commercial bank.

Prosecution said Annan’s cheque was presented on August 19, this year, but same was dishonored by the bank.

On August 20, this year Annan was arrested and he admitted having issued the cheque.

Source: GNA