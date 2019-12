South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Mr Ramaphosa, who arrived in Ghana last night for working visit, and to attend the South African Business Forum opening in Accra today.

He would leverage his presence in Ghana to boost bilateral ties between the two nations and explore areas of trade and investment for the mutual benefit of the peoples of South Africans and Ghanaians.

Source: GNA