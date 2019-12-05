Recalcitrant MDAs are frustrating Parliament – Majority Leader

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has cautioned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), which fail to implement recommendations made by the Public Account Committee (PAC) and Auditor General’s Report, saying they stand not to receive their budgetary allocation.

He said Parliament, especially the PAC, was being frustrated by the continual recalcitrance by MDAs, which did not adopt measures to correct infractions captured in the Auditor-General’s Report.

He cautioned that they may not receive their budgetary allocations and urged the Committees of Parliament to up their supervisory roles on them.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu gave the caution in an opening remark at a forum organised jointly by the Ghana Chapter of African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption (APNAC), a non-partisan network of parliamentarians from Africa dedicated to strengthening Parliament against corruption, and Starr Ghana Foundation, on the way forward in fighting corruption.

The Minister said the non-implementation of recommendations, which led to repeated infractions, constituted a waste of national resources, and called on the Committees to effectively play their monitoring and evaluating roles to curb the problem.

He said scrutiny of the budget was non-partisan as that played a major role in eliminating corruption and advancing economic development.

Mr Richard Quayson, the Deputy Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), wondered why Parliament delayed in approving the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan, after spending years in examining it.

The National Anti-Corruption Action Plan is geared towards helping to intensify the fight against corruption and the promotion of national development.

It contains strategic action plans identified and agreed upon by stakeholders, including the private sector, during nationwide consultations.

Source: GNA