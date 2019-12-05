Court adjourns treason trial to December 19

The Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday adjourned the treason trial involving ten persons to December 19.

This was to enable the prosecution to continue with its investigation.

The court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway asked prosecution whether it had filed the Bill of Indictment (BI) of the prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare answered in the negative.

He told the Court that the BI would be filed only after investigations have been completed and asked for time to enable prosecution to continue with its investigations.

The accused persons are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner and the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Donyo Kafui alias Ezor, Blacksmith, Bright Alan Debra alias BB or ADC, Freight Manager, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, military officer and Geshon Akpa, a weapon mechanic with the Ghana Armed Forces.

The others are Warrant Officer II Esther Saan, military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akankpewu, all military officers and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Benjamin Agordzo, a police officer, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, conspiracy to possess ammunitions, possession of firearms without lawful excuse and conspiracy to commit treason.

ASP Asare giving the facts said all the ten are members of the “Take Action Ghana,” incorporated by Mac-Palm in 2018 saying that the Group, planned to demonstrate against the government and overtake it.

He said Mac-Palm and Ofosu in July 2018, hired Kafui from Alavanyo in the Volta Region to produce arms for that purpose.

He said in the process, he produced 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunition.

Prosecution said later, the others were contacted among whom were Akpa who agreed and supplied two AK47 rifles for GH?2,000.00 but could not give more and returned the money after pressure from Mac-Palm.

ASP Asare said they held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital, Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

He said Colonel Gameli, promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event whilst ACP Agordzo offered them advise and contributed in cash to support them.

He said Mac-Palm provided a quantity of substance which when inhaled would make one sleep for an hour, stating that all these took place between June 2018 and September 2019, adding that they were arrested upon a tip-off.

Source: GNA