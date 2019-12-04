Wa court remands so-called members of Western-Togoland

The Wa Circuit Court, on Monday, remanded into prison custody ten persons who claimed to be members of a so-called Western-Togoland Liberation Movement.

The suspects were: Michael Hofe, 59, Ismael Dzirakor, 82, Togbui Kuogo II, 93 years, Umborgati Samuel, 54 years and George Lihor Klevor, 49 years.

The rest are Umar Abdul Samed, 53, Mohammed Karim, 45, Hordiba Innocent, 68, Kanu Emmanuel, 58 years and Maglo Tsey, 34 years.

Prosecuting, Mr Martin K. Degbortse said the suspects planned to commit crime to wit treason, contrary to Section 182 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Ac 29).

He prayed the court, presided over by His Honour Mr Baah Forson, to remand the suspects into custody to enable the police to complete investigations into the matter.

He said the police arrested the suspects on November 30, 2019 at about 1530 hours at Tumu in the Upper West Region when the suspects were “at the Tumu Kuoro’s Palace to inform him and his elders of their intention to fight for their independence from Ghana and wanted to seek the support of the chiefs and people of Tumu.

He said the suspects earlier visited the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV at Wa to seek his support to cede from Ghana to form a country called Western Togoland but were turned away.

Mr Degbortse said the police retrieved “ten mobile phones, documents and maps of their purported Western Togo-land”.

The prosecution said “Further enquiries revealed that the group visited a number of palaces including Yaa-Naa’s Palace, Bimbila Palace, and Bawku Naabaa’s Palace”.

Source: GNA