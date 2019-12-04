Kasoa cop killer’s docket forwarded to AG’s office for advice

The case docket of Eric Kojo Duah, the man who allegedly shot and killed two officers on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Aprah road has finally been sent to the Attorney General’s Office (AG) for advice.

Duah who is now solely being held for murder have had his plea reserved.

The other accomplice who was standing trial with have been discharged following in depth investigations into the matter.

Duah is now being held for the murder of General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi.

The two policemen were on a task force duty when Duah allegedly took turns to kill them with a pistol after the officers had stopped his vehicle.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare said the police has forwarded the case docket to the Attorney General’s office for advice and for the preparation of a Bill of Indictment if need be.

ASP Asare therefore prayed the court to extend the remand warrant of the accused person pending the advice from the AG’s office.

Mr Kwame Owusu who held brief of defence Counsel, Augustines Obuor did not object to prosecution’s prayer.

The matter has been adjourned to December 16.

On August 28, this year, Duah who was driving an unregistered vehicle was stopped by the two policemen but he failed to stop.

The officers with a Ghana Police Service vehicle chased Duah who allegedly pulled a pistol from his vehicle and took turns to kill the two.

Source: GNA