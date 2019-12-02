Retain NPP in power come 2020 – Mrs Bawumia  

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia has asked Ghanaians to retain the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in power in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections to continue initiating and implementing better policies for the citizenry.

She said the Akufo-Addo-Bawumai-led administration have introduced a lot of social interventions to improve upon the standards of living of Ghanaians.

Hajia Samira was addressing NPP faithfuls and sympathizers at the first National Women’s Conference at the jubilee park in Takoradi.

The two-day conference which took place earlier at the Sekondi College (SEKCO), sought among others things to bring women executives in all the constituencies in Ghana to foster unity and cohesion to form a formidable front and explain government’s programmes and policies to Ghanaians as part of efforts towards victory 2020.

The well attended conference was on the theme “NPP women on the move for victory 2020 and Beyond”.

Hajia Samira earlier conveyed the gratitude and felicitations of President Nana Akufo-Addo to all women in the party for their strategic posture which helped to capture power in December 2016.

She said the government would continue to initiate prudent policies such as the Free Senior High School concept, Planting for Food and Jobs,the Nation Builders’ Corp programme, to reduce poverty and empower Ghanaians.

The Second Lady therefore charged women in higher offices in the party and government, to discharge their mandate creditably.

A veteran journalist and former Editor of the Daily Graphic, Madam Elizabeth Ohene,advised women in offices of the party to assist the Ministers, Members of parliament, MMDCEs to work harder to retain power in the 2020 general polls.

She was thankful to the top hierarchy of the party for recognizing the role of women by appointing a number of women to serve in diverse topmost positions in the party and government.

Madam Ohene was emphatic that the Akufo-Addo government had chalked successes in the areas of education, health, employment, agriculture, job creation among others.

The Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awuti said the development of every nation hinged on skilled labour acquired through vocational and technical skills.

As such the NPP Women’s wing would build a Vocational School in the Volta Region to make vocational skills more attractive.

She said there were a lot of jobs opportunities in the country which required entrepreneurial skills and appealed to the youth to avail themselves for skills training and development.

Madam Awuti reminded the teeming graduates in the country not to rely on the government for employment but to use the skills acquired in school to create jobs and employ themselves.

The National Women’s Organizer of the party, Madam Kate Abena Gyamfua said the free SHS programme was not the brainchild of the NDC and called on all to lend the required support to the government to make the policy more vibrant and sustainable.

She called on all women especially those at the helm of affairs to close their ranks and move all out to consolidate the gains made so far.

Source: GNA