Customs Division of GRA not employing – Commissioner

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has warned trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) under the Revenue Ghana module not to pay money to anyone to facilitate their permanent employment into the Customs Division.

According to him, “There are rumours all over that we are employing, it is not true, if anybody asks you to pay money, please don’t because we don’t collect money and there can’t be any intermediary, we will give quota to the various sectors when we start employing.”

Colonel (Rtd) Damoah issued the warning at the weekend when he paid a working visit to officers of his outfit at the Paga border in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The visit afforded Custom Officers at the border the opportunity to interact with the Commissioner and present issues of promotions, condition of service among others to him for redress.

He said at least 40 per cent of the trainees under the module would be given permanent employment by the end of their three-year mandate, and noted that the recruitment would be based on their performance, assessment and recommendation by their superiors.

“We are not just going to pick everybody, we will take those we find to be very suitable. So it is your own conduct, the way you assist the permanent staff to go about their duties, to make sure that they are able to meet their targets in revenue collection that counts”.

Colonel (Rtd) Damoah said there was generally low staff strength across the country and urged the Officers to “Continue to sacrifice, I know the challenges you are going through; your allowances may not be the best, but in the present circumstances, please accept it in good faith and go about your normal duties.”

He noted that some trainees had not received their allowances for some time, and said such anomaly was noted by the NABCO secretariat at the national level, “The aim is to make sure that if your allowances will delay, it will delay for only a month.”

“We have not forgotten of you, the only thing is that the original plan was to have some of you (the seniors) start training this month. We have a group in the Academy now that is passing out on the 13th of December, and after them we are going to give the nod to another group of about 190.

“Unfortunately because of financial challenges and other considerations we are unable to do it now. They expectation is that we will be able to do it next year. So continue praying, work hard and hopefully your prayers shall be answered.”

Mr Samuel Owusu, the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Paga Office of the Division said the trainees were fully integrated, and were part of every aspect of the job that they did, to enable them gather and build experiences which would help them.

Source: GNA