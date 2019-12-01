President begins three-day tour of Greater Accra Region Monday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Monday resume his nationwide tour of the country, with a three-day working visit to various parts of the Greater-Accra region.

The President will inspect ongoing works, commission completed projects, and cut the sod for new projects to commence during the tour.

He is expected to also interact with the Chiefs and peoples of the region, as well as with students and tutors at selected educational institutions.

President Akufo-Addo will on Monday visit Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, where he will interact with the Chiefs and people of the area at Amanfrom; and depart to the Amasaman constituency to meet with the Chiefs and people of Ga West, Ga North and Ga Central at Nsakina.

He will then move to Pokuase, in the Trobu Constituency, and inspect the progress of work at the site of the Pokuase Interchange and proceed to Dome to inspect work on Dome Road-Atomic road to Taifa Junction in the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

The President will also visit an affordable house project being undertaken by the State Housing Company, and a three-storey Court Complex all at Frafraha in the Adenta Constituency.

He will round-up the day’s activities in Madina Zongo where he will commission the Madina Zongo Astro Turf, where the senior national football team, the Black Stars, last trained before their AFCON fixture with Sao Tome.

On Tuesday, December 2, 2019, the President’s tour will begin in Odododiodio Constituency, where he will interact and distribute outboard motors to fisherfolks at a durbar in Ga Mashie.

He will also walk through Kantamanto to Makola and Okaishie to meet with the membership of the Ghana Union Traders Association and the Traders Union.

At Old Fadama, the President will cut the sod for the construction of a hostel for Kayayei, in fulfillment of a manifesto pledge.

The President will continue to Ablekuma South, engage with tutors and students of St. Mary’s SHS, and inspect ongoing works under the Senior High School Intervention Project.

He will also inspect the Odawna Sahara Storm Drain Project, and cut the sod for the construction of a Science-based Senior High School near the Weija Treatment Plant in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency to end the second day of the tour.

President Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, December 3, 2019, commenced the third and final day of his tour with an inspection of the Railway Track Construction from Afienya to Ashaiman.

He will cut the sod for construction of a Sea Defense Project at Prampram, in the Ningo-Prampram constituency, and proceed to Tema East where he will engage with clearing agents at the Tema Harbour, and also visit the workshop for retrofitting and repairing of coaches in the Tema West constituency.

He will round up the tour with an inspection of the progress of work on the LEKMA road In Teshie, and pay a courtesy call on the La Traditional Council to commiserate with them on demise of the late La Mantse.

