We commit to uninterrupted power supply – GRIDCo Chairman

In its first official comment following recent staff agitations over unpaid debts, Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), says it is committed to reliable power supply to Ghanaians.

Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere, GRIDCO Board Chairman, speaking during the Company’s 10th annual general meeting (AGM) in Accra, said the leadership had taken every step to ensure that the Company’s mandate as the backbone of power delivery in Ghana was consistent.

It will be recalled that GRIDCo’s Senior Staff Association recently held a News conference demanding payment of unpaid debts totaling over one billion Ghana Cedis from key institutions including; Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company(NEDCo).

The union further threatened a strike action beginning December 4, 2019, if government failed to heed their demands.

However, Mr Blay-Amihere assured that regular engagements with key stakeholders were on-going to resolve the differences and ensure that Ghanaians enjoyed consistent electricity.

“The Board and Management have spent the last three years restoring the needed stability to the operations of the company and I’m proud to say that we are on a revival to carry on our mandate without fail,” he added.

Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah, in his remarks at the AGM, was quick to rule out media reports that a brief power outage across the country some days ago was directly linked to the intended staff strike action.

“There’s no linkage at all. What happened some days ago was purely a technical challenge arising from power swings on our transmission line to Cote D’Ivoire.”

In a related development, the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), representing government, said pragmatic initiatives were taken to support GRIDCo deliver on its mandate.

Mr Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, CEO of SIGA, indicated that ECG took steps to settle its debts to the energy transmitter.

“Government has also taken steps to commit some of the debts owed GRIDCo into equity to shore up the performance of the company. We will support GRIDCo to a point, where the company can confidently begin paying dividends. We will work with GRIDCo to ensure increase in shareholder value,” he added.

Source: GNA