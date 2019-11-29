Wife of robbery victim dies days after husband’s death

Madam Gladys Henanawopeh, wife of Micheal Kpalam (Ogbetey Micheal), who died from gunshot wounds during a robbery at Ada Kasseh, has now been also confirmed dead.

The Chop Bar Operator and wife were both shot in a robbery attack on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Kasseh in the Greater Accra Region around 0001 hours but the man died hours later at the Ridge Hospital, Accra.

Chief Superintendent George Andrew Kumah, Ada Divisional Police Commander, who confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Madam Gladys Henanawopeh was discharged from the Ridge Hospital and brought home before her sudden death.

“She was fine and was even at a family meeting on her husband’s funeral arrangement last Sunday before she suddenly complained of difficulty in breathing which made us rush her to the Ada East District Hospital but she died before we got to the Hospital premises, ” a family member told the GNA

Kasseh had come under violent robbery and gun attacks over the past four (4) months resulting in deaths, injuries and loss of properties.

Meanwhile, Dr. Philip Narh, Ada East District Health Director, told the GNA that the woman was brought to the hospital dead.

Her mortal remains had since been deposited at the Ada East District Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Source: GNA