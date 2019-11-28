Supreme Court fines Akua Donkor GH¢10,000.00

A suit filed by Akua Donkor, Leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) against President Akuffo Addo and Vice President Mahmoud Bawumia has been thrown out by the Supreme Court.

The apex court of the land also awarded cost of GH¢10,000.00 against Akua Donkor aka Enyee nono who was absent in court.

Akua Donkor had gone the Supreme Court, praying it to order the President and the Vice President to step down because their names have been mentioned in acts of corruption in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece on the Ghana Football Association.

The Supreme Court in its ruling noted that application filed by Akua Donkor lacked substance and same constituted an abuse of the court process.

The seven member panel further observed that the statement of claim filed by the GFP leader lacked merit.

Mr Sylvester Williams, Chief State Attorney (CSA) had argued that the application before the Court was incompetent hence the application should be dismissed.

Mr Williams noted that the GFP leader had filed a notice of withdrawal of the said application as she wanted to go and settle the matter, a claim unfounded as per the submissions of the Attorney-General.

According to the A-G’s representative, once the application is withdrawn there was “no issue to be discussed outside the court.”

Moving the application to dismiss the suit, Mr Williams recalled that the GFD leader filed the suit in June 2018.

He said the application was grossly incompetent and prayed the court for punitive cost of GH¢50,000.00 against Akua Donkor to deter others.

Akua Donkor in her suit held that President and his Vice should be ordered by the Supreme Court to step down because they had their names mentioned in the Anas Investigative piece on football corruption in the country.

Akua Donkor said they should step down to make way for investigations by investigative bodies in the country without interference.

In said video, Akua Donkor said Mr Kwesi Nyantekyi, former Ghana Football Association claimed that he and some Chinese Officials paid bribes to some government officials.

She was therefore praying that the Attorney General advise the President and his Vice to step down.

Source: GNA