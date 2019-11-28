Soldier, two others arrested for impersonation

The Eastern Forward Operation Base (FOB) of the National Anti–Galamsey Task Force has arrested a soldier with two accomplices in the Sekyere Atiwa West District for posing as Operation Vanguard Personnel, harassing and extorting money from civilians

The soldier, Private Bawa Kabore and his accomplices , Emmanuel Opoku from the Achimota Forestry Commission and Seth Tiboah, a bookman from Sekyere were arrested last week under the command of the Officer Commanding (OC) FOB East, Major J. M. Baluo.

This was contained in a statement issued from the Operation Vanguard Desk and copied the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra.

The statement said the soldier who was believed to be on Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) duties at the Southern Command in Accra was caught with a M16 assault rifle and 15 rounds of 5.56 ×45mm NATO (bullets).

It said, information gathered indicated that, three other suspects including one Private Baah Frederick of 153 Armoured Regiment, a Military Police (MP) personnel and a National Security operative, yet to be identified, took to their heels before the patrol team arrived at the scene.

The statement further revealed that, the detained suspects are currently under investigations and would be made to face the law.

Source: GNA