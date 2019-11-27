Let’s adopt foreign technologies for our problems – Prof Atuahene-Gima

Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima, Founder of Nobel International Business School (NIBS) has urged government to adopt and adapt foreign technologies to solve problems in the country.

“There is no shame in learning from best practices outside or bring advanced technologies to solve our problems”, he added.

The Professor said this in Accra at this year’s maiden Innovation Summit on the theme “Ghana beyond aid: The Innovation Imperative”.

It is organised by NIBS, a partner of the SBS Swiss Business School, and the International Foundation for Africa Innovation and powered by Globe Productions, and Graphic Business.

The summit objective is to create a national innovation dialogue to solve realistic challenges.

Prof Atuahene-Gima encouraged government to develop a national innovation strategy which will contain efforts necessary to support innovations in organisations and other sectors.

He entreated government to inculcate critical thinking, innovation, problem solving mechanism into the country’s curriculum for improved outcomes.

The Professor urged the public and private sector to be innovative in all aspects of the economy to meet government agenda of government “Ghana beyond Aid”.

He admonished the government to be innovative and applied modern technologies in farming to maximise the needed gains and not waste our currencies on big projects.

Mr Joe Mensah, Head of Kosmos Energy said that, the “Ghana beyond aid” agenda would only materialise if Ghanaians embrace innovation, adding that ‘innovation is change mediocrity is not acceptable’.

Mr Mensah urged Ghanaians to see opportunities in everything challenge and make the best out of it.

Source: GNA