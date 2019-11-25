Tema needs $60m to replace sewage system – Director

Sixty million US dollars is required in the effort to replace the entire Tema Communities Sewage System, Mr Derick Tata- Anku, the Tema Metropolitan Waste Management Director, has said.

The sewage system is over 60 years-old and needed to be replaced, he said, adding that the many leakages people see in the various communities was as a result of the weakening of the pipes that carry the liquid waste to the treatment plants.

Mr Tada-Anku said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema on the sidelines of an event to mark the 2019 World Toilet Day.

He called on the public to report any leakage to the appropriate office for the needed action to be taken.

Mr Tada-Anku also advised residents to desist from dumping other solid materials into their water closets; the debris blocks most of the liquid waste from flowing to the treatment plant.

He expressed concern that many residents within the Metropolis were not paying their sewer fees and this has made the management of the sewer system a challenge.

“We don’t have the resources to change the entire sewage system now so help us to manage it,” he said.

Source: GNA