NIA extends mass registration for Ghana Card in five regions

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has extended mass registration for Ghana Card in the Upper East, Upper West,Bono,Ahafo and Bono East regions from Saturday, November 23th to 30th.

It said all registration centres in those regions would continue to register applicants till Saturday, November 30.

A statement issued by Mr Francis Palmdeti, the Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA, said all prospective applicants are to take advantage of the extension to get registered.

He said the NIA does not charge a fee for registration and issuance of the Ghana Card, noting that, any demand for fee payment at the registration centre is illegal and criminal.

In addition, he said the NIA does not sell ID card holders to applicants, explaining that whoever had sold them did that illegally.

The NIA would soon operate registration centres at offices of cognate institutions such as the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA.

It said permanent NIA Offices would also be established at the Regional, Municipal and District levels by March 2020 to afford all Ghanaians who were not registered during the mass registration exercise the opportunity to do so.

Source: GNA