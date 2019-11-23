Ghana re-elected into the Executive Board of UNESCO

Ghana yesterday was re-elected into the Executive Board of UNESCO offering the country the opportunity to rejoin the 58 member governing board of the UN body for another four-year term.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by the Ministry of Education said Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, was elected unanimously at the 40th General Conference of UNESCO in Paris as Ghana’s representative on the Board.

It said his alternate would be Madam Anna Bossman, Ghana’s Ambassador to France with concurrent accreditation to UNESCO.

The statement said the Executive Board acts in an advisory capacity to the United Nations and also exercises responsibility for the execution of the programme adopted by the General Conference.

It said the re-election reinforces Ghana’s role at the UN body.

The statement recalled that recently, UNESCO awarded the Institute of Education, Planning and Administration (IEPA) of the University of Cape Coast and the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS-Ghana) UNESCO category II status as Centres of Excellence.

It quoted Dr Prempeh, as saying Ghana’s re-election heralds an era of renewed impetus in driving forward her commitment to Sustainable Development Goals through UNESCO’s work.

He called for the support of all the ministries and agencies that work within UNESCO’s field of competencies.

Source: GNA