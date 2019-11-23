ACBF to launch report on Capacity Imperatives for SDGs in Accra

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity building, will on Tuesday, November 26, launch its report on the Capacity Imperatives for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Accra.

A statement issued by ACBF and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the report would be launched in partnership with the SDGs Advisory Unit in the Office of the President.

It would focus on sensitizing the public on the outcomes of the study and contribute to citizen engagement and policy dialogue on the needs to implement the SDGs in Africa.

Dignitaries at the event would include Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister, and Professor George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, Minister of Planning, would be joining Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie, the Executive Secretary of ACBF, and Dr Eugene Owusu, Special Adviser to the President.

The statement said the event would attract about 150 participants from a broad range of multi-sector groups representing the public sector, civil society, international institutions, diplomatic corps, academia and the media.

It recalled that in December 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as the co-chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates on the SDGs, hosted a High Level Roundtable to mobilise support for accelerated implementation of the Goals in Africa.

It noted that one of the key outcomes from the Roundtable was the need to invest in building the capacity of Africa’s people and institutions.

It said the ACBF, in line with its mandate to build human and institutional capacity in Africa, published a seminal report on the Capacity Imperatives for the achievement of the Goals.

“The report identifies, maps and analyses the key capacities that are required to address and enhance national capabilities for implementing the SDGs in Africa within the context of Agenda 2063,” the statement said.

“The report finds that capacity remains the critical missing link for fulfilling the development agendas of most African countries.”

It said the launch would provide an opportunity to promote the achievements and awareness of the Goals and disseminate the findings of the research whilst providing a platform to discuss key issues underpinning capacity for the SDGs implementation.

Established in 1991, ACBF builds human and institutional capacity for good governance and economic development in Africa.

To date the Foundation has empowered people in governments, parliaments, civil society, private sector and higher educational institutions in more than 45 countries and six regional economic communities.

ACBF supports capacity development across Africa through mobilization and leveraging of resources for capacity development; grants, investments and fund management among other things.

Its establishment was in response to the severity of Africa’s capacity needs, and the challenges of investing in indigenous human capital and institutions in Africa.

ACBF interventions are premised on four principles: the Centrality of Capacity to the development process in Africa; the Critical role of a partnership and demand-driven approach in tackling capacity challenges; African ownership and leadership in the capacity development process; and a systematic, sequenced and coordinated approach to the capacity development process that pays attention to capacity retention and utilisation.

Source: GNA