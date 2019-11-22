Congestion within Accra retarding development – MCE

Mr Samuel Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra region has said the seeming lack of space in parts of the capital is posing challenges to the implementation of developmental projects.

He said the assembly was unable to implement the numerous projects such as construction of new lorry terminals, markets, schools, library and a cemetery, among others due to unavailable space within the municipality, a situation he attributed to lack of proper planning and lawlessness.

The MCE said this when responding to questions from journalists at the assembly’s first “Meet the Press” series in Accra on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at highlighting on programmes and projects the assembly undertook and challenges that it faced in executing its mandate and to solicit ideas to facilitate development within the municipality.

The municipality, which was inaugurated early this year after it was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) by a Legislative Instrument (LI) in 2018 continued to grapple with several development and environmental challenges including; poor sanitation, congestion caused by street hawkers and vendors, malfunctioning of street lights and unauthorised development, among others.

Mr Adjei Tawiah said the assembly was working to ensure that congestion, especially those caused by hawkers, drivers and unathorised developmental projects within the municipality were brought to the barest minimum.

He said the assembly received a number of proposals from the private sector to assist in the re-development of all markets and some lorry terminals within the municipality through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Some markets that would be facelifted include; the Odawna market, Adabraka market, Osu market, Pedestrian Shopping Mall and Tema Station, he said.

“This is to address the issue of inadequate market space for trading or commerce and to enhance mobility within the central business district. It is our firm belief that when these projects are completed, hawking will be a thing of the past and that will ease congestion, especially on the streets.”

The MCE said the assembly was also taking steps to halt the habitual blockage of principal streets within the municipality for ceremonial activities such as funerals, outdooring, and weddings, among others all geared toward reducing congestion.

The assembly as at October this year raked in a total amount of GH¢4.1 million (GH¢4,109, 386.41) in Internally Generated Funds (IGF), out of which GH¢1.2 million (GH¢1,167, 693.87), representing 28.4 per cent was accrued from fees and fines alone.

On his part, Mr Alex Amoah, the Planning Officer for the Assembly in presenting the assembly’s outlined projects said the Coastal Development Authority through the Assembly was in advanced stage of awarding a number of contracts for the construction of developmental projects.

These, he said included; the construction of a 20-seater W/C, a three-storey administration block, an ICT lab and a library at Kinbu Senior High School, a fish market at Osu and a renovation of the special ward of the Psychiatric Hospital in Adabraka.

These would be funded through the Coastal Development Authority Fund.

Mr Amoah said projects such as the construction of a five new market sheds and a meat shop within the Adabraka market and a two 2-storey market stalls at Tema Station estimated at GH¢760, 000 and GH¢160, 000 respectively, were yet to be awarded.

Other projects to be undertaken include; disaster prevention exercises and a construction of a section of Laminex Trapezoidal storm drain, all to be funded through its IGF, he said.

Source: GNA